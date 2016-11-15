Get a ROLI Seaboard for free… on your iOS device

ROLI's Seaboard controller hardware might be pricey, but the company's new Seaboard 5D iOS app can be yours for free.

Seemingly a replacement for the old Noise app, which is now being used as the software component of ROLI's Blocks platform, Seaboard 5D emulates the interface of the hardware and enables you to tweak sounds using "five dimensions of touch". Specifically, you can strike, glide, slide, press and lift.

The pressure sensitivity is only available to those who have a 3D Touch-equipped iPhone 6 or 7, but the app will work in a more limited way on other iOS devices. 25 sounds are supplied and you can add more via optional soundpacks. The app is compatible with both the Seaboard and other expressive controllers.

Seaboard 5D can be downloaded now on the Apple App Store.

ROLI Seaboard 5D features