Gemini unveils G4V DJ controller

Image 1 of 3 Gemini G4V Gemini G4V Image 2 of 3 Gemini G4V rear panel Gemini G4V Image 3 of 3 Gemini G2V Gemini G2V

Gemini has unveiled its latest DJ device, the G4V - an all-in-one DJ controller with a four-channel mixer and built-in audio interface.

Alongside the standard faders, EQ controls, effect rotaries and pair of jog wheels, the G4V features two banks of eight multi-function pads that can be mapped to hot cues, loop controlling and sample triggering.

The unit contains a 24-nit soundcard with balanced XLR and RCA outputs, a line-in and a mic input.

The G4V ships pre-mapped with an LE version of Virtual DJ.

The G4V is due to ship in September with an SRP of $399.95/€399.95. A two-channel version, the G2V, is also available with an SRP of $299.95/€299.95.

Key features