Gemini unveils G4V DJ controller

Four-channel mixer controls and 16 multi-function pads

Gemini G4V

Gemini G4V rear panel

Gemini G2V

Gemini has unveiled its latest DJ device, the G4V - an all-in-one DJ controller with a four-channel mixer and built-in audio interface.

Alongside the standard faders, EQ controls, effect rotaries and pair of jog wheels, the G4V features two banks of eight multi-function pads that can be mapped to hot cues, loop controlling and sample triggering.

The unit contains a 24-nit soundcard with balanced XLR and RCA outputs, a line-in and a mic input.

The G4V ships pre-mapped with an LE version of Virtual DJ.

The G4V is due to ship in September with an SRP of $399.95/€399.95. A two-channel version, the G2V, is also available with an SRP of $299.95/€299.95.

Key features

  • USB/MIDI software controller with built-in professional
  • 24-bit PC/MAC audio interface
  • 4-channel mixer with 3-band EQ, Gain, and Filter control on each channel
  • Pre-mapped FX controls for Virtual DJ
  • 8 multi-function pads and 4 rotary controls per deck
  • Includes quick keys for Hot Cues, Auto-Loop, Sampler, and Manual Loop
  • Touch-sensitive jog wheels
  • Responsive controls with high-resolution 14-bit MIDI
  • Midi mapping functionality over the entire controller
  • Front 1/4-inch microphone input with Gain control
  • Auxiliary RCA line input
  • Balanced XLR & RCA master outputs, RCA booth output with dedicated volume control, and front 1/4" headphone output