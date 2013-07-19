Gemini unveils G4V DJ controller

Image 1 of 3
Gemini has unveiled its latest DJ device, the G4V - an all-in-one DJ controller with a four-channel mixer and built-in audio interface.
Alongside the standard faders, EQ controls, effect rotaries and pair of jog wheels, the G4V features two banks of eight multi-function pads that can be mapped to hot cues, loop controlling and sample triggering.
The unit contains a 24-nit soundcard with balanced XLR and RCA outputs, a line-in and a mic input.
The G4V ships pre-mapped with an LE version of Virtual DJ.
The G4V is due to ship in September with an SRP of $399.95/€399.95. A two-channel version, the G2V, is also available with an SRP of $299.95/€299.95.
Key features
- USB/MIDI software controller with built-in professional
- 24-bit PC/MAC audio interface
- 4-channel mixer with 3-band EQ, Gain, and Filter control on each channel
- Pre-mapped FX controls for Virtual DJ
- 8 multi-function pads and 4 rotary controls per deck
- Includes quick keys for Hot Cues, Auto-Loop, Sampler, and Manual Loop
- Touch-sensitive jog wheels
- Responsive controls with high-resolution 14-bit MIDI
- Midi mapping functionality over the entire controller
- Front 1/4-inch microphone input with Gain control
- Auxiliary RCA line input
- Balanced XLR & RCA master outputs, RCA booth output with dedicated volume control, and front 1/4" headphone output