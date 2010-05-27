Game over: 27 years of rock star videogame badness

Here at MusicRadar, we like music. And here at MusicRadar, we also like videogames. New Klaxons track? Love it. Red Dead Redemption? Loving that too.

So now we've established we're not haters, it's time to get the knives out and look at the world of videogames based on rock bands.

That's not games with licensed soundtracks but actual games based around an actual band. It's usually an adventure. It's sometimes a shooter. It's even been a pinball sim (twice actually). But what it also is 99 times out a hundred is a bit bloody rubbish.

Sound harsh? Well check the image at the top of this page and tell me you think they're brilliant. Exactly.

So kick back and have a look at these blasts from the past. Apart from avoiding the Rock Band and Guitar Hero games of the current generation (we'd be here all day), we're going to say it's pretty complete - unless, of course, you know better.

Enough waffle - time to go on a Journey…