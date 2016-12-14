G-Sonique's FM Wave XR7 synth looks to the past and the future

FM synthesis is very much back in vogue these days, and G-Sonique's latest plugin promises to take it "to a brand new level".

FM Wave XR7 is designed to create both vintage and more futuristic synth sounds, and enables you not only to draw your own waveforms in real-time, but also to import computer-generated ones. There are multistage envelopes, filters and effects, and 87 presets come included to get you started.

A feature list is below, and you can find out more on the G-Sonique website. FM Wave XR7 is available now for PC in VST format, and currently costs €25 (regular price is €37). You can also download a demo.

G-Sonique FM Wave XR7