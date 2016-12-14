G-Sonique's FM Wave XR7 synth looks to the past and the future

FM synthesis is very much back in vogue these days, and G-Sonique's latest plugin promises to take it "to a brand new level".
FM Wave XR7 is designed to create both vintage and more futuristic synth sounds, and enables you not only to draw your own waveforms in real-time, but also to import computer-generated ones. There are multistage envelopes, filters and effects, and 87 presets come included to get you started.
A feature list is below, and you can find out more on the G-Sonique website. FM Wave XR7 is available now for PC in VST format, and currently costs €25 (regular price is €37). You can also download a demo.
G-Sonique FM Wave XR7
- 3X real time wavedrawing oscillator with Save and Load function
- 3X Multistage, multishape envelope with envelope pitch modulation and amplitude/volume modulation
- FM1 and FM2 modulation + micromodulation
- 2x Filters (serial)
- 1x Analogue modeled low pass filter
- 1x Virtual analog filter module, modeled after algorithms of hardware DSP chips (8 types of filters (G-Low pass, Low pass, 303 Low pass, High pass, G-High pass, Bandpass, G-Band pass, Peaking)
- Multimode filter envelope
- LFO with modulation of filter 1+2, Osc 1,2,3, (sine, saw, square, triangle, noise)
- Distortion / Waveshaper - with parameters WX1, WX2, WX3 + normalization
- D-Monizer special effect
- Ping-pong delay: Delay, Feed, Mix knobs
- Amplitude envelope
- Preset manager with 87 presets: BASS (Classic FM bass presets), FX, Leads (Modern and classic vintage FM Leads and keys), Psy (Psytrance, Darkpsy, Hitech, Proggy presets - fx, short synths, pads, special effects, leads) Retro (classic retro FM vintage sounds, keys, leads) Sci-fi (sci-fi retro vintage to modern sounds, keys, FXs for movie music, videogame music etc.)