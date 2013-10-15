FXpansion releases Tres Reason Rack Extension monosynth

FXpansion has unveiled Tres, a new two-oscillator monosynth Rack Extension for Reason.

Tres features a pair of oscillators, plus a sub-oscillator and noise generator. There's also a tone control for emphasising or cutting harmonics, a multimode filter and a drive stage. The synth features FXpansion's TransMod system, which allows a wide array of modulation and sound-shaping options. Check out the demo clip above to see the synth in action.

Tres is available now via the Propellerhead Rack Extension store priced at $49/€39. As with all Rack Extensions, you can try Tres for free for a limited time.