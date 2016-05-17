Free PG-8X 2 plugin synth emulates Roland's JX-8P

Martin Lüders has just updated PG-8X - his plugin emulation of Roland's JX-8P synth - to version 2.

This includes a complete rewrite of the code and ups the polyphony count to 12. There are two DCOs (with saw, square, pulse and noise waveforms) and a 24dB/oct filter design. A stereo chorus effect is included, too, and you can import and export JX-8P SysEx data.

PG-8X is free to download on the Martin Lüders website, though the developer is asking for donations if you like the synth and find it useful. It's available as a 32/64-bit VST plugin for PC and Mac.