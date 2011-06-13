Free dubstep synth for online DAW

The Wub Machine can be opened from within Soundation Studio. Give it a try...

The Wub Machine is a new bassline synth for Soundation Studio, the free online DAW that you can operate from within your web browser. It has two oscillators, analogue-style filters, pitch, shape and glide functions and buttons to add volume, nastiness and extra power to the sound.

This is a particularly significant update for Soundation, as The Wub Machine has the look and feel of a fully-fledged plug-in instrument. Dubstep, drum 'n' bass and grime producers should be particularly interested, though the synth should be useful in many other electronic genres, too.

"Soundation Studio has significantly raised the bar for making music online and The Wub Machine sets a whole new standard for virtual instruments in your browser," says Soundation CEO Bil Bryant. "Now we have the quality, sound, functionality and look of a top notch VSTi directly available free in Soundation Studio."

"This is another step forward in the evolution of online music making, as we continue our mission to develop innovative tools and features for browser-based music making," continues Bryant.

Fire up Soundation Studio and The Wub Machine by clicking here.