Foxes: the 10 albums that blew my mind

The new Foxes album 'All I Need' is released 5th February on Sign of the Times Records.

After winning a Grammy for the dance hit Clarity in 2013, 26-year-old Louise Allen’s debut album Glorious peaked at No. 5 in the UK and scored a string of chart hits across the globe.

Not just a vocalist, Allen co-writes her material and is now ready to release her second album All I Need, followed by a 12-date tour of the UK throughout February and March. No better time then for a fun chat with Louisa about the artists and albums that have helped make her the artist she is today.

Click through the gallery to discover Louisa’s selections and find out why she chose them...