Focusrite unveils iTrack Studio iOS production bundle

Focusrite has unveiled details of its new iTrack Studio package, an iPad production bundle based around the company's iTrack Solo interface.

Alongside the 2-in/2-out iOS-ready interface, the bundle includes a CM25S condenser mic, XLR cable and a pair of HP60S monitor headphones. Although everything included is set-up to be iPad-ready, the included interface is fully Mac/PC compatible too.

Alongside the announcement of the package, Focusrite has unveiled details of its own recording app for iPad, Tape. There are no details on the app's features yet, but from the screenshots it seems to be based around a classic reel-to-reel recording design with a couple of FX slots.

The iTrack Studio is due for release September priced at $249.99

iTrack Studio press release

Focusrite has announced the launch of iTrack Studio, a complete system for recording music on the Apple iPad (or Mac/Windows computer) with everything a musician needs in the box.

Based around Focusrite's popular iTrack Solo - a high-quality 2-in, 2-out computer audio interface featuring Focusrite's legendary mic preamp technology - the iTrack Studio kit includes closed-back monitor headphones, a studio-quality condenser microphone with included XLR mic cable, and a long 30-pin device link cable to connect the interface to the iPad. Record both channels to Tape by Focusrite: a beautiful free new app available Autumn 2013 from the App Store.

Key features

Everything required to get started recording music - Start making music right away on iPad, or Mac/Windows computers.

Includes studio-quality microphone and monitor headphones - iTrack Studio comes with a CM25S studio condenser mic, XLR cable and HP60S closed-back studio headphones. It's a complete kit with everything required for quality recording and monitoring.

Maximum Quality - Up to 24 bit, 96kHz recording for superb sound, featuring Focusrite's precision digital conversion technology.

Included 1.2m Device Link cable - Connects direct to the iPad with 30 pin cable, also connects to iPad 4 and iPad mini via an inexpensive lightning adapter.

iOS recording app included - Use iTrack Studio with Tape by Focusrite, the free app for iPad, as well as Garageband, Cubasis, or any number of existing iPad recording apps.

iTrack Studio includes Focusrite's solid, metal-cased iTrack Solo, with dual inputs for recording instrument and vocals simultaneously - using the included studio condenser mic and Focusrite's renowned mic preamp technology. Dual outputs drive monitors and the included headphones for an accurate impression of what's being recorded.

iTrack Solo ensures that everything is captured as high-quality audio: up to 24-bit 96kHz sampling. It comes with a 30-pin device link cable for connection to an iPad and can be connected to iPad 4 and iPad mini via an inexpensive lightning adapter - it can also connect via USB to a Windows or Mac computer.

The included CM25S studio-quality condenser microphone - the most versatile type for recording applications - is styled to match the interface and comes with an XLR mic cable. It will faithfully capture almost anything placed in front of it, from vocals to piano, acoustic guitar and much more. HP60S monitor headphones are included to ensure accurate reference monitoring of everything recorded. The closed-back type effectively isolates the listener from the external environment for minimum distraction and maximum accuracy.

iTrack Studio is the one-box solution for quality recording on the iPad - and it's a quality but affordable introduction to recording on the PC too.