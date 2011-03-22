Focusrite adds Scarlett 18i6 to interface line-up

PRESS RELEASE: The Focusrite Scarlett 18i6 is an 18-input, 6-output USB 2.0 audio interface designed to make multitrack recording a breeze for home and project studio owners. A total of 18 inputs allow you to capture the whole band simultaneously, without having to constantly re-patch your studio. Two award-winning Focusrite preamps and six high-quality line inputs allow you to connect and record keyboards and guitars, while the ADAT optical input lets you plug-in a further eight inputs from an outboard mic pre such as the Focusrite OctoPre MkII: perfect for tracking drums!

Included with the Scarlett 18i6 is Scarlett MixControl, an 18 x 6 DSP mixer. Offering a level of flexibility that is unmatched at this price point, it enables you to create six separate mixes with ultra-low latency, then route any combination of input signals and sequencer outputs to any of the Scarlett 18i6 outputs, and recall intuitive one-click configurations that help you track, monitor and mix as quickly as possible.

With Scarlett 18i6, sonic integrity is never compromised. The two Focusrite preamps ensure low noise and distortion, whilst quality digital conversion ensures pristine quality as your audio flows between the analogue and digital domains. Combined with the very latest in USB interfacing technology, excellent routing flexibility and rock-solid driver stability, the Scarlett 18i6 is the heart of the modern recording studio.

Key features

Two High-quality, Award-winning Focusrite Preamps

The best sounding interface in its class. Focusrite's 25-year legacy forms the foundation of this new interface, with two phantom-powered preamps that each supply up to 60dB of gain.

High-quality 24-bit/96kHz USB Interface With 110dB A/D Dynamic Range

Professional conversion and jitter-reduction technology guarantees pristine audio quality and solid synchronization at sample rates up to 96kHz. A/D dynamic range of 110dB (A-weighted).

18-input, 6-output Audio Interface with ADAT Optical, S/PDIF & MIDI

Inputs: 2x Mic/Line/Instrument; 6x Balanced Line; ADAT Optical (TOSLINK); Stereo S/PDIF; MIDI

Outputs: 2x Balanced Line; Stereo Headphones (independent of line outputs); Stereo S/PDIF; MIDI

Two Hi-Z Instrument Inputs

No need for a separate DI. Inputs 1+2 feature high-impedance instrument inputs.

Ultra-low-latency Scarlett MixControl DSP Mixer/Router

Provides an 18 x 6 DSP mixer with excellent routing flexibility, intuitive one-click configurations, and lower than 1.4ms latency.

Dedicated Headphone Bus With Front-panel Level Control

Providing a customised monitor mix, with tactile level control available on the front panel.

LED Analogue Input Metering

Simple but effective front-panel meters allow you to ensure your analogue input levels don't clip.

Bundled Software: Scarlett Plug-ins & Xcite+

The 18i6 comes with Focusrite's Scarlett suite of EQ, compression, reverb and gating plug-ins, to bring a touch of class to your mixes. Also included is a host of royalty-free loops and samples, a full-fledged soft-synth and Ableton Live Lite 8, providing an affordable upgrade path to Ableton Live.

USA: $399.99 MSRP / $299.99 at dealers

UK: £249.99 inc. VAT typical street price

DE: €339.00 inc. Tax UVP (MSRP)

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Focusrite

