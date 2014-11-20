FM4 emulates Yamaha's DX synths on the iPad

Primal Audio's FM4 is the latest synth to emulate Yamaha's legendary DX series from the '80s. Unlike many previous efforts, though, this one is for the iPad.

It's been designed to be simple to use, with all parameters available on a single page. The developer also says that great care has gone into analysing and replicating the inherent sonic characteristics of the original hardware, with the aim of replicating those punchy bass, crystalline bell and lush pad sounds that we're all familiar with.

Specs and audio demos are below, and the marvellously grandiose video teaser is above. Check out the Primal Audio website for more. FM4 will be released in December at the introductory price of $0.99.

Primal Audio FM4 features