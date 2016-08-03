FL Studio 12.3 is here with realtime audio stretching

Image-Line has dropped the FL Studio 12.3 update, with the big news being the addition of realtime audio stretching.

Working with both sampler and audio clips, this enables you to change the tempo while maintaining pitch and rhythm so that everything in your project stays in sync.

There's also a new Transient processor (supplied as a demo and available for $49 in the Image-Line shop), while the Razer Chroma plugin enables you to control Razer Chroma-enabled hardware from FL Studio.

Meanwhile, a range of FL Studio plugins now have vectorial GUIs, while others have been updated with new features.

You can get an overview of these and other new features in the video above, while full details can be found on the Image-Line website. The FL Studio 12.3 update is free for existing users.