First look video: Sequential Prophet-6

37 years since the Sequential Circuits Prophet-5 was launched, its sound is still revered. With Dave Smith recently re-acquiring his Sequential name from Yamaha, it was obviously the right time to launch the P5's spiritual successor - the aptly named Prophet-6!

We’ve finally got our hands on this much-anticipated machine, so let's get a quick overview of what this beautiful new synth is about.

Check out the video below to see the Prophet 6 in action.