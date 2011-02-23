Fidelia Music Player: the "premium listening" alternative to iTunes?

Apple's iTunes is, without doubt, the most popular music player for OS X, but it's not the only one. Audiofile Engineering's new Fidelia Music Player promises to deliver hi-res playback and a clutter-free interface, and supports multiple formats including FLAC, Apple Lossless, AIFF, WAV, AAC, Ogg Vorbis and CAF (Core Audio Format).

Of course, iTunes supports some of these formats as well, but Fidelia's other big sell is that it's powered by iZotope's DSP technology. "Listen and you'll hear the difference," is the advice from Audiofile Engineering.

Fidelia Music Player costs $19.99 - here's the full press release:

Mac users with a passion for music and an appreciation for high-quality audio have an extraordinary new way to savour the sounds they love. Audiofile Engineering has launched Fidelia, a premium desktop music player created exclusively for Mac OS X and designed to offer rich high-fidelity playback for music lovers of any taste or technical background. With support for numerous high-resolution file formats and an attractive, intuitive interface that honours the classic stereo amplifiers of decades past, Fidelia lets discerning listeners optimize and enjoy their music with maximum control and no proprietary clutter. Priced at US$19.99, it's also a remarkably accessible software alternative that integrates seamlessly with users' existing iTunes libraries.

"Just as high-definition video technology has changed the way people experience movies and television, high-resolution audio formats like FLAC and Apple Lossless give consumers access to superior levels of sound quality," said Matthew Foust, founding partner of Audiofile Engineering. "Fidelia is designed as an elegant, approachable way for casual and studious listeners alike to embrace these higher sonic standards. The MP3 format may have revolutionized the music industry, but there are higher-quality formats that can truly enhance the listening experience."

Fidelia supports high-quality audio file formats including FLAC, Apple Lossless, AIFF, WAV, AAC, Ogg Vorbis and CAF (Core Audio Format). Users can not only import and playback music in these formats, but they can also convert existing MP3 files to any of the above.

Other key features in Fidelia include:

• Elegant design - Track details, stereo levels and audio waveforms are displayed in a timelessly stylish user interface. An intuitive volume knob is buffered by single-click Mute and Dim functions.

• Pristine playback - Powered by the world-class DSP technology of iZotope™ (including MBIT+™ dither and 64-bit SRC™ ), the Fidelia Audio System supports a richly detailed spectrum of sound. Listen and you'll hear the difference.

• Sync with iTunes library - Enjoy continuously updated access to your iTunes library, including user-generated playlists.

• Clutter-free interface - No shopping prompts, no social networks, no extraneous apps or devices. Just direct access to the music you love.

• Create playlists - Simple click-and-drag controls allow you to build lists of any size or style, mixing and matching file formats at will.

• Customized listening - Add up to three effects at playback, choosing from available Audio Unit and VST effects such EQ, filters and reverb.

• Remote control via iOS - Available in the App Store for US$9.99, the Fidelia Remote app for iOS turns your iPhone or iPod touch into a full-featured remote control for Fidelia. Browse your library, adjust volume and navigate between tracks from anywhere your network signal allows.

• Fidelia Advanced - For dedicated audiophiles, an expanded license option priced at US$49.99 adds the ability to give Fidelia exclusive access to your computer's audio system, plus deeper configuration options for iZotope's leading-edge DSP.

To learn more about Fidelia, visit http://audiofile-engineering.com/fidelia.