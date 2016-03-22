Fancy your chances of owning a vintage Minimoog Model D for just $20?

You've got to be in it to win it.

The Bob Moog Foundation has announced this year's raffle prize, the stone-cold classic - Minimoog Model D synthesizer.

Tickets cost just $20 each, or $100 for six and there are only 2000 tickets available worldwide. The raffle is only open until 25 April 2016 (not that there'll be any left by then), so you better get in there quick.

The Minimoog Model D being offered, serial number 3731 was built at Moog Music's Williamsville, NY factory on February 7, 1974. It is in excellent technical and physical condition and has been serviced by a technician with a longtime expertise in Minimoogs. The instrument has updated oscillators, as was standard during this period, making them more stable than their predecessors.

To be in with a chance to own a fully-operational piece of synth history head over to the Bob Moog Foundation shop.The full terms and conditions can be found on the website's Rules & Regulations page.

The Bob Moog Foundation is a non-profit organisation and as ever, proceeds from the raffle will benefit the foundation's educational and historic preservation projects.