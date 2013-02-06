Faderfox UC3 universal MIDI controller announced

Faderfox has launched the latest in its long line of diminutive MIDI controllers, the all-purpose UC3. This programmable device is designed for users of all kinds of software and is compatible with Mac, PC and iPad (via a Camera Connection Kit).
You get eight push encoders and nine faders, though the fact that these can be assigned to eight groups means that you can effectively have up to 136 parameters at your fingertips. There's a crossfader onboard, too.
The UC3 can be programmed with the help of a 4-digit display and a dedicated script for Ableton Live 8 comes included.
Find out more on the Faderfox website: the UC3 can be ordered now for €169.
Features
- Universal controller for all kinds of midi controllable software
- iPad compatible with camera connection kit
- Control surface setup for Ableton Live 8 is included (no manual mapping necessary)
- USB interface - class compliant / no driver necessary
- 8 push encoders without detents (resolution about 36 pulses)
- 8 faders with 45 mm length
- crossfader with 45 mm length
- 4-digit-display to show control values and programming data
- 14 bit high resolution encoder mode for sensitive parameters
- data feedback for encoders avoid value jumps
- All controls fully programmable in the device by channel, type, number and mode
- Advanced programming functions like copy, paste and channel set
- 8 groups for all controls
- About 136 commands per setup (17 controls x 8 groups)
- 16 setups with backup functionality
- USB bus powering - consumption less than 500mW / 100mA
- Very compact design in a black, plastic casing with metal faceplate (180x105x70 mm, 350 g)