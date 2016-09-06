Exponential Audio's Nimbus plugin is "reverb reinvented"

Exponential Audio believes that it's "reinvented" reverb with its latest plugin, known as Nimbus. This promises better sound, greater flexibility and extended capabilities.

The plugin builds on the success of Exponential Audio's PhoenixVerb plugin, adding the likes of tempo-controllable pre-delay, a new warp section with compressor/expander and overdrive, and a tail suppression circuit for improved dynamic response.

Nimbus is said to offer an intuitive workflow and comes with more than 1200 presets. Tool-tips are included to increase the user-friendliness still further.

Find out more on the Exponential Audio website. Nimbus will be shipping before the end of September priced at $199, and a 21-day demo will also be available. It'll run on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.