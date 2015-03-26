Exponential Audio releases Excalibur modular multi-FX plugin

Exponential Audio is going into battle once again with Excalibur, a new multi-FX plugin that "works like a modular synth".

So, you can create all manner of different effects - in fact, Exponential Audio says that there are millions of possible combinations.

Excalibur is based on a 4-voice architecture, and it's possible to route one voice into another. Each voice can have a variety of effects applied to it (the usual suspects are all here) and there are countless modulation possibilities.

You can find out much more and check out some audio examples on the Exponential Audio website. Excalibur's full price is $199, though it's currently available for $119. It's 32/64-bit compatible on PC and Mac, and is offered in VST, AU, AAX and RTAS formats.