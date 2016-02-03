Eventide just made its Octavox harmonising plugin available on its own

Previously available exclusively as part of the Anthology X plugin bundle, Eventide has released its Octavox harmonizer as a standalone product, simultaneously updating it with new MIDI functionality.

Octavox is an 8-voice diatonic pitch shifter that can create chords from monophonic instrument parts, add harmonies to vocals, create rhythmic textures for guitars, produce widening effects and add tempo-sync'd delays to drum patterns.

The level, pan, delay setting and pitch of each voice can be adjusted individually, and thanks to the expanded MIDI support, you can 'play' Octavox from your keyboard and generate results in real time.

Take a look at the video above to find out more - Octavox is available now from the Eventide website in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac. You can but it for $99 for the whole of this month, after which the price will rise to $199.