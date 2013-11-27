Elektron Analog Keys: full specs revealed

Image 1 of 6 Elektron Analog Keys: use it for performance or as the hub of your studio. Elektron Analog Keys Image 2 of 6 Angled rear view. Elektron Analog Keys Image 3 of 6 The Analog Keys has a more 'boxy' look than we first thought. Elektron Analog Keys Image 4 of 6 CV/Gate connectors sit alongside MIDI ones. Elektron Analog Keys Image 5 of 6 Note the built-in step sequencer. Elektron Analog Keys Image 6 of 6 37 notes of analogue loveliness? Elektron Analog Keys

Following a preview at the weekend, Elektron has now revealed the full specs of its new Analog Keys synth.

Following a similar sonic path to the acclaimed Analog Four, this flagship instrument is four-voice polyphonic and is said to represent "the pinnacle of analogue synthesis". There are 37 keys, a step sequencer, a performance mode that gives direct access to user-defined parameters, and a joystick that enables you to control up to 15 parameters and morph between sounds.

Analog Keys is also billed as a capable MIDI controller; shift it into this mode and you can use the built-in sequencer to trigger other instruments, including those with CV/Gate connectivity.

Other highlights include a 4-pole low-pass ladder filter and 2-pole multi-mode filter for each voice, an all-new effects section, and multiple modulation options.

The Analog Keys' specs are below - you can find out more on the Elektron website. It'll go on sale on 5 December priced at £1449/$1849/€1749.

Elektron Analog Keys specs