Elektron Analog Keys: full specs revealed

Following a preview at the weekend, Elektron has now revealed the full specs of its new Analog Keys synth.
Following a similar sonic path to the acclaimed Analog Four, this flagship instrument is four-voice polyphonic and is said to represent "the pinnacle of analogue synthesis". There are 37 keys, a step sequencer, a performance mode that gives direct access to user-defined parameters, and a joystick that enables you to control up to 15 parameters and morph between sounds.
Analog Keys is also billed as a capable MIDI controller; shift it into this mode and you can use the built-in sequencer to trigger other instruments, including those with CV/Gate connectivity.
Other highlights include a 4-pole low-pass ladder filter and 2-pole multi-mode filter for each voice, an all-new effects section, and multiple modulation options.
The Analog Keys' specs are below - you can find out more on the Elektron website. It'll go on sale on 5 December priced at £1449/$1849/€1749.
Elektron Analog Keys specs
- 100% analog signal path
- Four voices, each with 2 analog oscillators, 2 sub-oscillators, dual analog filters, analog overdrive per voice
- 37 key semi-weighted keyboard with aftertouch
- +Drive storage hosting up to 4096 Sounds (+Drive Sound Library)
- Elektron sequencer with CV/Gate sequencing
- Parameter assignable joystick
- Extensive modulation possibilities
- Supervoid Reverb, Saturator Delay, Wideshift Chorus send FX
- Polyphonic, multitimbral, unison modes
- Dedicated MIDI controller mode
- 1x headphones output, 2X main outputs, 4x stereo separate track outputs
- 2x audio inputs
- MIDI IN/OUT/THRU with Din sync out
- 2x dual CV/Gate outputs
- USB 2.0 port