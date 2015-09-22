Electropop icon John Foxx talks key influences

How did electronic music get its tentacles into you?

Well in those days it was an accumulation. I first got interested in the sounds when I went to see Forbidden Planet in the ‘50s, and always remember the soundtrack and visuals together.

It was a new kind of film - it was technical, which was fairly new, but it was science fiction and the visuals were really original. Then a friend of mine, Tony Basset, made a Theremin from one of those diagrams you used to get in Electronic Monthly, and it really got me intrigued. I spent a lot of time playing with it, but it was a sort of dead end until I heard Wendy Carlos’ album Switched on Bach.

The individual sounds were really gutsy; if you played it loud it was proto-Disco in a sense, and the bass sound was so big. There was a fashion for prog rock that I didn't really like; then along came German electronics, so it was a cumulative trail from the ‘50s onwards.