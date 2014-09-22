Electro-Harmonix revives Clockworks rhythm generator/synth

Apparently, the original version of Electro-Harmonix's 1978 Clockworks rhythm generator/synth has been going for upwards of £790 on certain online auction sites. So, in order to meet the obvious demand, EHX Founder and President Mike Matthews tasked his engineers with creating a new version.
Arriving in die-cast package, the new pedal is designed to be used as a master clock for sequencers and drum machines and to trigger electronic percussion products. It doesn't generate any sound of its own, but sends pulses that fire other devices.
Clockworks is available now priced at $294. You can find out more on the Electro-Harmonix website.
Electro-Harmonix Clockworks features
- Works as a master clock for sequencers and drum machines
- Generates pulses to trigger devices like electronic percussion products
- Connect up to four devices to the four separate clock channels driven from the same master clock. Creating polyrhythms is fun and easy
- Master clock can be generated internally by the Clockworks or come from an outside source
- Fully analogue
- Supplied with an EHX 18VDC/500mA AC Adapter