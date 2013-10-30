Effects sculptor Wave Warper promises "sample mayhem"

SoundMorph have announced a new standalone software package for designing sound effects, titled Wave Warper.

Soon to be available for Mac and Windows, Wave Warper is being pitched as a "revolutionary new way to create your own amazing custom whooshes, passbys, morphed sounds, and sample mayhem."

The standalone promises to dispense with the long winded process of creating sonic effects in your DAW or creating MIDI controlling scenes. Instead, Wave Warper offers a real-time, user controlled XY pad which will supposedly allow users to intuitively 'perform' effects on their uploaded samples.

As if that wasn't enough, the software will allow users to meddle with pitch, volume and panning controls, as well as upload up to 10 VSTs. It hosts sine, triangle and square LFOs, and can also randomise your sound library folders to create quickfire 'lucky dip' effects.

For more info, visit the SoundMorph site.