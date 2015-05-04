Download Cubase Elements 8 trial version

Cubase Elements 8 is your gateway to the exciting world of music production with Cubase, the digital audio workstation used by many producers and DJs around the world. With Cubase Elements 8, you have all the tools at hand to start making music on your PC and Mac right away.

The key and drum editors let you easily program hooks and beats that use the massive sound set included in the featured HALion Sonic SE 2 workstation or the Prologue synthesizer. Slice up rhythmic loops with hitpoint recognition in no time, and play these through the Groove Agent SE 4 drum machine. Chord pads help you to set up your chords and trigger them easily.

Round it all out with a ton of effects, such as the mind-blowing MorphFilter plug-in, giving your sound that extra edge. Finally, when it comes to mixing your MIDI and audio tracks, do it just like the pros with the MixConsole.

Out of the studio, onto the stage: hook a MIDI controller up to Cubase and trigger regions of your tracks in real time with the arranger track - the perfect tool for live performances!

Feature highlights of the software are below, and the good news is that you can demo the software free for 30 days by downloading the Cubase Elements 8 trial version.

Steinberg Cubase Elements 8 features