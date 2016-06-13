Download 3 free one-knob plugins courtesy of Abletunes

You can't hope to achieve surgical levels of precision with one-knob effect plugins, but there's certainly something satisfying about being able to get more than decent results just by turning a single dial. Even more so when that dial hasn't cost you a penny.

Abletunes' Knobs bundle comprises three one-knob plugins: Drive, Space and Attack. Drive is a stereo distortion that can be used to add tone and colour; Attack is a simplified stereo transient shaper; and Space is a mid-sized stereo room reverb.

Check out the plugins in action in the video above, and download them from the Abletunes website. They come in VST/AU formats for PC and Mac.

