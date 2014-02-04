DJ with Spotify on iOS with Pacemaker

Pacemaker is a (relatively) new DJ app that allows iPad users to mix with tracks streamed directly from Spotify.

The app, which has been developed in conjunction with Spotify, sports an eye-catching, sleek interface from which users can load and blend tracks from both their own iTunes library and Spotify's massive collection of streamable songs.

In terms of mixing tools, there's a built-in BPM sync engine, three-band EQ for each track and a crossfader. The app, which is free to download, can also be upgraded via In-App Purchase to add a Loop tool and Hi-Lo filter, along with Beatskip, Reverb, Echo and Roll effects. There's also a Drop button for killing effects at the right time.

Additionally, the app comes with a free trial of Spotify Premium.

Our initially impression is that Pacemaker seems like a more consumer/mass market-focussed DJing app than, for example, Traktor DJ or djay. Still, the interface has been very nicely designed and the ability to mix with the Spotify library is definitely intriguing.

Download Pacemaker from the App Store and give it a try.