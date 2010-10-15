DJ Hero makers install the world's largest turntable in St Pancras Station

Image 1 of 3 Slightly larger than your standard set of Technics. DJ Hero turntable Image 2 of 3 We're fairly sure this isn't how you're meant to scratch. DJ Hero turntable Image 3 of 3 That's probably bigger than a 12-inch, right? DJ Hero turntable

This morning (October 15) Activision, makers of the popular dance-music computer game DJ Hero, installed the world's largest turntable into St Pancras International Station, London.

The stunt was organised to mark next Friday's release of the DJ Hero 2 game. BBC 1xtra DJ and former DMC champion DJ Blakey was on hand to drop tunes to keep the early morning computers entertained. Meanwhile, passers by got the chance to play around with the oversized DJ Hero deck and indulge in a bit of larger-than-life, amateur turntablism in front of the rush-hour crowd.

