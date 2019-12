In this new video from Point Blank Music School you can watch a deconstruction of the drums and bass parts from Debukas's track Shake.

This is taken from Point Blank's new Mixing Dance Music in Ableton Live course, which is designed to show you how to achieve a professional sound using only the tools that are built into said DAW.

The course runs for eight weeks and costs £695. Check out the Point Blank Music School website for more details and start dates.