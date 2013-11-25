de la mancha sixyfive compressor plugin now free

It seems that many musicians can't have enough compressor plugins, so de la mancha's decision to make sixtyfive - its previously charged-for RMS compressor that was inspired by dbx's classic 165A hardware model from the '70s - available for free is very welcome.

Said to be a soft-knee RMS compressor with a vintage flavour, a smooth and musical sound is promised, along with gentle saturation for added colour and warmth. Sixtyfive trumps the original dbx hardware by offering parallel compression, and you can use it on everything from vocal recordings to your drum buss.

Full features are listed below - sixtyfive can be downloaded now from the de la mancha website. If you like what you hear, the developer suggests that you make a donation to Cancer Research UK.

de la mancha sixtyfive features