David Lynch reveals debut album details

Earlier this year we brought you news of surrealist film and TV director David Lynch's debut double-A-side single as a musician, Good Day Today/I Know.

Now the Twin Peaks creator and acclaimed director of films like Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive has revealed details of a full debut album, to be released 8 November via Sunday Best Recordings.

The record, named Crazy Clown Time, is written, performed and produced by Lynch himself with help from recording engineer Dean Hurley. It also features Karen O of the Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs as a guest vocalist on opening track Pinky's Dream.

If last year's singles are anything to go by we can expect an album of fairly dark electronic pop songs and (surprisingly for a film-maker dabbling in music) it might actually be pretty good. Listen to that single and read the full tracklist below.

Listen: David Lynch - Good Day Today

Crazy Clown Time tracklist:

1. Pinky's Dream

2. Good Day Today

3. So Glad

4. Noah's Ark

5. Football Game

6. I Know

7. Strange and Unproductive Thinking

8. The Night Bell With Lightning

9. Stone's Gone Up

10. Crazy Clown Time

11. These Are My Friends

12. Speed Roadster

13. Movin' On

14. She Rise Up