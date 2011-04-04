David Bowie readies Golden Years iOS app

David Bowie has never been one to shy away from new technology, so it probably shouldn't come as any great surprise to learn that he's preparing a new iOS app that will enable fans to remix his 1975 single Golden Years.

Available on 6 June, this will feature eight stem files: Bowie's lead vocal, 12-string guitar, bass, drums, guitar, harmonium, percussion (including blocks, congas, claps) and backing vocals.

Bounced down from the original 16-track recording, these were prepared by Golden Years and Station To Station (its parent album) producer Harry Maslin.

As well as the app, there'll also be a new Golden Years EP. Available on CD, 12-inch and as a digital download, this will feature the original single version and four brand new remixes of the track created by DJs Jeremy Sole, Anthony Valadez, Eric J Lawrence and Chris Douridas from the US radio station KCRW. These remixes are currently being streamed on KCRW.

Here's the app's feature list:

- Multitrack view of the original song

- Activate / deactivate stem tracks

- Change stem tracks volume

- Create and save your own mix

- Export your mix as an MP3

- "Shake to mix": launches a random mix every time you shake your iPhone

- Play/Pause/Repeat

- Share with friends