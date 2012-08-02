Dave Smith introduces Mopho x4 analogue synthesizer

Image 1 of 5 Mopho x4 top Image 2 of 5 Mopho x4 angle Image 3 of 5 Mopho x4 front Image 4 of 5 Mopho x4 rear Image 5 of 5 Mopho x4 video

Check the video above to see synth legend Dave Smith introducing his latest analogue hardware synthesizer. It's a four voice affair based on the Mopho Keyboard but with an extra three voices and a larger 44-note keyboard.

There's a free software editor for the synth enabling you to edit patches and store additional sounds and sequences. Plus, a VST version of the editor will be available to purchase from Soundtower.com.

If you want to add voices, the top right of the Mopho x4 has exactly the right amount of space to add a DSI Tetra and the two can be combined easily. With a US price around $1299, if we're really lucky it might come in at under £1k in the UK.

Dave Smith Mopho x4 official info

It's a polyphonic Mopho keyboard!

Mopho x4 is the newest addition to DSI's revered line of analog subtractive synthesizers. Building upon the same award winning voice architecture of the Mopho and Mopho Keyboard, the Mopho x4 boasts huge sound and 4 voice polyphony in an ideally sized, portable, and elegantly designed package. Use it to create huge unison basses, creamy leads, maniacal sequences, and ethereal pads.

4 times the voice 4 your pleasure

Each of Mopho x4's four voices is composed of two analog oscillators, two sub octave generators, selectable 2- or 4-pole famed Curtis low-pass filter, three 5-stage envelope generators, four LFOs, a re-latchable arpeggiator, and a 16 x 4 step sequencer. Its voice also comes packed with 20 modulation sources and almost 50 destinations!

FM the filter to create metallic bell-like sounds and use the feedback path to add subtle or destructive harmonic content to your sound. Mopho x4's 100% analog signal path is powerful, monstrous, and sonically dynamic!

Work less, play more

Mopho x4 is intuitive and inviting. Every parameter is fully programmable and editable from the front panel. The controls are logically laid out, lending themselves to quick access so you can tweak knobs without missing a beat.

The x4's full sized 44-note semi-weighted keyboard has aftertouch and velocity sensitivity. The sturdy full sized pitch and mod wheels are freely assignable and sport smooth reliable action.

It grows with you

Expand Mopho x4's polyphony using it's Poly Chain port. Mopho, Tetra, and Prophet '08 can all be connected to the x4 to increase its voice count. You can Poly Chain up to three Tetras with Mopho x4 to create a 16 voice analog super synth!

The Mopho x4!

Dave Smith Instruments is the only company pioneering and producing fully programmable polyphonic analog synthesizers. In fact Dave's been at it for 35 years!

Designed and manufactured in San Francisco, Mopho x4 has the high quality sound and build for which DSI is renowned. From its feature packed analog voices and unmatched sonic versatility to its refined design and engaging interface, you won't find a polyphonic analog synthesizer like this anywhere else.