Daphne Oram's Oramics machine to go on display

Daphne Oram has long been regarded as an early electronic music pioneer, and now her most famous creation - the Oramics machine - is set to go on display at London's Science Museum.

This will form the centrepiece of Oramics to Electronica: Revealing Histories of Electronic Music - a small exhibition that explores how electronics have altered our sound world.

The machine is based on the 'drawn sound' concept and features ten strips of 35mm film moving across a flat surface. It was thought to be lost, but with the help of Goldsmith's College, has now been added to the Science Museum's collections.

The free exhibition opens on 29 July, while iOS users will soon be able to get a taste of what the Oramics machine can do with the launch of a new app. There's a video demo that shows it in action here.