Daft Punk unveil 10-minute Get Lucky remix

Daft Punk have unveiled an extended remix of their recent, Pharrell-featuring chart-topper Get Lucky.

It's not the first time we've heard the track in extended form. When Get Lucky was first teased as the backdrop to a ten-second TV commercial during the substantial pre-release campaign for the duo's recent album Random Access Memories, budding remixers looped Nile Rodgers' distinctive guitar lick to create YouTube versions up to 10 hours in length.

Fortunately, Daft Punk's own extended edit has a little bit more going on. The French duo add some classic house piano and a fair few extra synth elaborations into the mix to beef up the early disco-house feel of the track.

Watch a trailer for the track above, or stream it in full over on Spotify. The remix is set for vinyl release on 16 July.