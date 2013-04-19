Daft Punk release new single Get Lucky

After weeks of speculation and teaser videos Daft Punk have finally released Get Lucky, the first single to be taken from their new album Random Access Memories. Nile Rodgers and Pharrell Williams both feature on the track.

Those who've heard the earlier clips of the song will find that the full version contains few surprises. Rodgers' distinctive guitar playing, Williams' trademark falsetto and Daft Punk's robotic vocals are all present and correct.

You can buy Get Lucky now on the iTunes Music Store and it's also streaming on Spotify.

Daft Punk's Random Access Memories is available for pre-order now on the iTunes Music Store and is scheduled for release on 20 May 2013.