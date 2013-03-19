Dada Life In The Studio producing drums with Ableton Live

Check out the video above to see Swedish superstar DJs, Dada Life explain some of their Ableton Live power-tips when working with Drum Racks. The video is taken from the full Future Music In The Studio video filmed in 2011.

The boys show off the ease of working with Ableton Live's Drum Racks and explain how keeping things loose and panning multiple claps can make for much better results when programming drums.

