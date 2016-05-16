Create instant fills, drops and rolls with the Drop-X beat repeat sampler

Beatskillz' Drop-X is a beat repeating software sampler with a very specific purpose: to help you to create fills, drops and rolls in realtime.

It offers a single-page interface with all parameters labelled and on view, and enables you to create presets with up to three layers in them. Just drag and drop your samples and they're instantly automapped by pitch.

You can select the timing of the beat repeats (1/4, 1/8, 1/16, 1/32, 1/64 and triplet), and samples can be edited individually. There's also a global ADSR envelope and an FX section.

Drop-X comes with over 250 presets (both percussive elements and synths, textures, vocals and chords) and more soundbanks are in the pipeline. It's available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats at the introductory price of $79. The regular price of $119 will apply from next month.

