Could TBProAudio's CS-3301 mark the end of your channel strip search?

TBProAudio has unveiled the CS-3301, a new channel strip plugin.

Function is definitely the name of the game here: you get a gate, a multiband EQ, a compressor, saturation and an analogue-style VU meter. There's high-quality oversampling, and thermal noise for analogue sound emulation.

That's a fair bit of processing, but TBProAudio promises very efficient CPU usage as well as a large and easy to use GUI.

Find out more about CS-3301 on the TBProAudio website, where a demo cam be downloaded and the plugin purchased for €49. It's available in 32/64-bit VST/AU/RTAS/AAX formats for PC and Mac.