Could Spectrasonics' Keyscape be the only keyboard instrument you'll ever need?

When Spectrasonics focuses on producing a new software instrument, the company has a history of going the extra mile. With Keyscape, however, it might just have gone there and back again to create what could be the most comprehensive line-up of collector keyboards you can buy in a single instrument.

As with Spectrasonics' previous products, this one is sample based, and is said to have been a decade in the making. As well as the expected acoustic grand/upright pianos and Rhodes/Wurlitzer models, you also get (among others) pianets, Clavinets, toy pianos, bass pianos, a harpsichord, a clavichord, a dulcitone, a celeste, and even digital pianos from several '80s/'90s Roland synths.

The list really does go on and on - there are 36 models in total - and it transpires that, in each case, the original instrument was carefully restored before being multisampled by the Spectrasonics team, imperfections and all. This has delivered what the company believes to be a great and character-filled set of core sounds, but you can then tweak these with custom controls and effects for each patch.

Keyscape also includes Duo patches - hybrid presets based on sounds from two instruments - and if you're an Omnisphere 2 owner, you can open up its library as a 'satellite instrument' within that software, giving you even more creative options.

Find out more about Keyscape in the video above (which is actually more like a half hour documentary) and on the Spectrasonics website. It'll be available from 12 September for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. It's priced at $399/€349 if you buy it in a box, or $399 as a download.

Spectrasonics Keyscape features