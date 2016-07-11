Computer hardware orchestra plays the theme from Star Wars

The concept of using computer hardware to create music (and we mean in a very literal sense) isn't new, but there's certainly something of a 'next level' vibe to Paweł Zadrożniak's Floppotron 2.

Building on the important work he did in the field in 2012, this latest contraption is a full computer hardware orchestra that comprises 64 floppy drives, eight hard disks and two scanners.

These components all come together to make sweet music - in this case, the theme from Star Wars. There are more videos and an explanation of what makes the Floppotron 2 tick and click on the creator's blog.