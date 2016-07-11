More

Computer hardware orchestra plays the theme from Star Wars

Floppy drives, hard disks and scanners sound sweet together

The concept of using computer hardware to create music (and we mean in a very literal sense) isn't new, but there's certainly something of a 'next level' vibe to Paweł Zadrożniak's Floppotron 2.

Building on the important work he did in the field in 2012, this latest contraption is a full computer hardware orchestra that comprises 64 floppy drives, eight hard disks and two scanners.

These components all come together to make sweet music - in this case, the theme from Star Wars. There are more videos and an explanation of what makes the Floppotron 2 tick and click on the creator's blog.