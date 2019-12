Chorus and flanger effects are closely related, so there's some logic in HY-Plugins bringing the two of them together in HY-ChoFla, its new free plugin.

Choose the mode you want and the interface changes accordingly, with dedicated controls for each effect. In both modes, you get a filter and an LFO to play with as well.

You can download HY-ChoFla now from the HY-Plugins website. It's available as a 32/64-bit Windows VST plugin.