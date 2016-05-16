Can you handle the BASSalicious 'urban' bass synth plugin?

There are loads of bass synth plugins out there, but Gospel Musicians says that BASSalicious differs from the competition by offering a sound that's tailored to urban music.

You won't find dubstep wobbles here: the focus is on classic and pure monophonic synth bass. GM says that, unlike some other wavetable synths, BASSalicious offers the full band of the wavetable while at the same time reducing aliasing - an unorthodox synthesis method that's been implemented so that all the "good stuff" is retained.

There's also an analogue-modelled filter, which plays its part in producing what we're told is a "silky smooth sound".

BASSalicious is available now as a VST/AU plugin for PC and Mac, with AAX and iPad versions to follow. Regular price is $100, but it's currently on sale for $80. Find out more on the Gospel Musicians website.