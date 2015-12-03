Cakewalk offers presets and quick editing in Rapture Session synth

If you want a synth that's stuffed with presets and gives you access to just the most-needed editing parameters, Cakewalk is offering you Rapture Session. Based on the same core engine as the full-on Rapture Pro, this ships with a 4GB library and 450 patches.

Other features include a browser for fast searching and previewing, and a Live Performance Control page that makes it easy to make essential sonic tweaks in real-time. If you want to add to your portfolio of sounds you can use Cakewalk's Rapture Pro, Dimension Pro, Rapture and Cakewalk Sound Center expansion packs.

In other Cakewalk news, the company has announced that both Z3TA+ and Rapture Pro have been updated and now offer AAX and VST 3 support. Z3TA+ 2 also adds a four-stage phaser, improved search and auditioning functionality, an expanded Modulation Matrix, multiple fixes, and interface enhancements.

Rapture Pro, meanwhile, is said to be easier to navigate thanks to a more intuitive folder system.

Rapture Session is available now from the Cakewalk website priced at £22.80. It works on PC and Mac in all standard plugin formats and also as a standalone Windows application.