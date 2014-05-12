BumBer Deluxe: free VST plugin bass drum synth/sampler

It may be discontinuing BumBer XT, its previous VST plugin drum synth/sampler, but beatassist.eu has simultaneously announced the availability of BumBer Deluxe, which you can download for free for Windows.

This enables you to create kick sounds using a choice of five different waveforms, or by modifying existing bass drum samples. There's an amp envelope, effects, a 4-band EQ and a basic filter.

BumBer Deluxe is offered as a Windows 32-bit VST plugin and can be downloaded from the beatassist.eu website.