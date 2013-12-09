Build your own synth for £15

If you're looking to buy someone a self-assemble electronic instrument for Christmas but feel that littleBits' Synth Kit is just a little too costly, Technology Will Save Us's DIY Synth Kit could be the answer.

Priced at just £15, this comprises a 556 Integrated Circuit, jumper wires, prototyping breadboard and a speaker - everything you need (aside from a 9v battery) to create a noise-making instrument. Just download the DIY Synth Manual and you should qiuckly be off and running.

Orders can be placed on the Technology Will Save Us website, while the DIY Synth Kit is also available at Rough Trade East and The Science Museum in London.

(Via Synthtopia)