Hands-on: Korg and littleBits Synth Kit

Earlier this month, New York-based electronics brand littleBits announced that it had teamed up with Korg to release the Synth Kit - a musical construction kit based around analogue components similar to those found in Korg's monotron range.

Naturally, the idea of an almost LEGO-style synth construction kit is very appealing to us here at MusicRadar, so we jumped at the chance to have a play with one ahead of its release early next month. In the video above, we talk through the magnetically connecting modules included with the Synth Kit, and use it to make a few sounds.

The Korg and littleBits Synth Kit is available to pre-order now priced at $159. Visit the littleBits for more info.