Korg and littleBits Synth Kit lands

Electronics DIY company littleBits has come together with Korg to unleash Synth Kits on the world: essentially Lego-style systems for building your own modular synths, using a combination of individual modules connected by magnets.

Available to order now for $149 (from littleBits.com), the Synth Kits are both attractive and interesting, with the kits offering modules including oscillators, filter, envelope, a micro sequencer, a basic-looking single-octave keyboard, a mini-speaker and more.

Once built, the synths will be able to connect to both external devices and littleBits' other branded electronics devices. Three variations of the kit will be made available: base, premium and deluxe.

Announcing the venture, littleBits said: "Our goal is to break technology down to its fundamental parts and put the power of electronics in the hands of everyone. This new Kit is the most easy to use, high quality, analog modular synthesizer in the world, and is designed to inspire people of all ages to unleash their inner rockstar".

They added: "Synth Kit is designed for musicians, music lovers, and hobbyists with an interest in making exciting new sounds and pushing the boundaries between technology and music."

Each kit contains:

One blue power module. Connect this module to the included 9-volt battery and cable wire to power your project.

Nine pink input modules: two oscillator modules, one random module, one keyboard module, one micro sequencer module, one envelope module, one filter module (based on Korg's famous MS-20 synthesizer design), one delay module, and one mix module.

One orange wire module: the split module. Use this to send one signal to two different modules like using a keyboard to control two oscillators.

One green output module: the synth speaker module. This module amplifies the volume of your sonic creations and has an audio jack that can connect to recording or live sound equipment.

An additional interesting factor regarding the Synth Kits is that users can follow step-by-step instructions to combine Bits modules with assorted materials such as cardboard and 3D printed plastic, to create fun interfaces, such as a Keytar, and a Synth Spin Table - featuring turntables made of paper plates.

littleBits are a New York-based company, which has become famous for their open source library of electronic modules that snap together with tiny magnets, "for prototyping, learning, and fun".

For more information about Synth Kits, visitlittleBits.com.