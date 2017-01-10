Bram Bos's Troublemaker isn't a 303 but it can sound like one

While some developers go to great lengths to convince you that their new synth emulation is as close to the original as you're ever likely to get, Bram Bos is happy to acknowledge that his new Troublemaker app is most definitely not a 303. However, if it's the sound of a 303 you're after, it might be able to help you out.

This iOS instrument is said to offer a carefully-crafted diode filter emulation, and a "typical raspy, nasal sawtooth and rubbery squarewave with its oddball shape and shifting pulsewidth". It also, we're told, has the "wow".

If you're after a more traditional tone, we're assured that it can replicate the sound of a bass guitar, too.

As well as operating standalone, Troublemaker is also Audio Unit (AUv3) compatible, and supports Ableton Link, Audiobus, Core MIDI and Virtual MIDI. It's available now on the Apple App Store priced at £7.99/$9.99.