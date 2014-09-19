Blue Cat Plug'n Script lets you build your own effects and instruments

If you've always dreamed of creating your own effects and instruments but haven't known where to start, Blue Cat's Plug'n Script could be the answer.
Operating as a plugin - which means you can do your building work from the comfort of your DAW - Plug'n Script is said to require "very little knowledge about programming," which sounds promising if you've got plenty of ideas but no idea how to turn them into reality.
What's more, you can run existing scripts (46 come included) and those written by others, so you could get something out of this plugin even if you don't use it to create anything yourself.
Just to briefly blind you with science, we should say that Plug'n Script uses the AngelScript scripting engine - which was originally developed for video games and has similarities with Java, C#, C++ and javascript - and a JIT compiler that helps you to compile scripts into machine code for optimal performance.
The supplied scripts cover audio and MIDI processing, virtual instruments and utilities.
Plug'n Script is available now for PC and Mac and in all major plugin formats. You can currently buy it from the Blue Cat Audio website for the discounted price of $74/€59.
Blue Cat Audio Plug'n Script main features
- Audio and MIDI scripting plugin
- Build your own Audio and MIDI effects or virtual instruments
- Simple scripting syntax, using the AngelScript language (similar to C++, Java or javascript)
- The user interface adapts to scripts automatically. Build your own using Blue Cat's KUIML language
- Up to 48 input parameters and 32 outputs, with full MIDI and automation control
- Use your favourite Integrated Development Environment (IDE) for editing
- Integrated JIT (Just In Time) compiler for optimal performance (scripts are not interpreted but compiled)
- Includes 46 scripts and 120 presets for sound synthesis, MIDI FX, audio FX (comp, gate, tremolo echo, filters...), waveform generation and more
- Surround support (up to 8 audio channels)
- Integrated undo/redo
- Use the included user interface or write your own for your own scripts