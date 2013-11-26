Blipsonic and Create Digital Music unveil MeeBlip anode

Meeblip anode
Meeblip anode rear
Meeblip anode controls
Canadian electronics company Blipsonic and Berlin-based website Create Digital Music have unveiled their latest joint venture, the MeeBlip anode - a compact bass synth complete with an analogue filter.
The anode builds on the success of the original MeeBlip: an open source, accessible hardware synth released by the two parties back in 2012. As with its older sibling, the anode is completely open source, and users are encouraged to learn from and experiment with its code and circuits. The anode comes fully pre-assembled, however, and is ready for use straight out the box, without the need for any advanced electronics know-how.
The anode is a hybrid analogue/digital instrument, featuring digital pulse oscillators with pulse width control - based on those found in the original MeeBlip - alongside a three-stage envelope, a LFO and an all-analogue filter with resonance control.
According to its developers, the MeeBlip anode is, "capable of producing a range of uniquely aggressive, bass-heavy sounds. And inspired by the best classic synths of the past, getting your hands on that sound is always simple, direct, and intuitive. Simply plug in a keyboard, computer, iPad (via adapter), or controller via the MIDI port to play notes. Then, adjust sounds via knobs and switches - you don't need to navigate a single menu.
"Its digital side reproduces the sound and architecture of classic synthesizers, but with an emphasis on adding personality, especially in the low end. Its all-new analogue filter with resonance can range from smooth to raunchy - perfect for shaping sound or making squelchy basslines."
Hear the MeeBlip anode in action:
Synth demos
PWM filter open - close - resonance
Narrow pulse to wide pulse and then PWM
LFO modulating filter, varying filter cutoff and resonance
The MeeBlip anode is available to pre-order at a discounted price now, and is due to ship at the start of 2014. The synth is priced at $129.95/129.95€/£109.95. Ordering before 3 Dec using the code THANKSGIVING will gain an additional discount of $20/20€/£15.
Check out the full spec below, and head to the official MeeBlip site for more info.
Full MeeBlip anode specs:
- 4"x4" compact, rugged and road-worthy case.
- Total hands-on control via full-sized, great-feeling knobs and switches. No "shift" switches or menus to navigate: get directly to the sound.
- Dual digital pulse oscillators, derived from the original MeeBlip. Aliasing at the low end, anti-aliasing at higher ranges, for perfect bass sounds and terrific leads alike.
- An original, all-analog filter with resonance. (It's a new Twin-T VCF, designed especially to be aggressive for bass sounds.)
- Variable pulse width, plus a pulse width sweep.
- Three-stage envelope controls (Attack knob / Decay knob / Sustain switch).
- Wide detune range for tuning harmonic intervals, plus an octave switch for dropping on oscillator deeper into bass territory
- LFO, tuned for great-sounding results, which can be routed to pitch or filter.
- MIDI input via standard MIDI DIN port. (Compatible with iPad and iPhone using a compatible MIDI interface.)
- MIDI control of all parameters, with the exception of (analog) filter resonance.
- 1/8" audio output.
- North American or European/UK power adapter included.
- Fully open source hardware, released under a GPLv3 and Creative Commons BY-SA license. Modify the firmware if you choose via the onboard hack port; browse or fork us at http://github.com/meeblip