Blipsonic and Create Digital Music unveil MeeBlip anode

Image 1 of 3 Meeblip anode

Image 2 of 3 Meeblip anode rear

Image 3 of 3 Meeblip anode controls



Canadian electronics company Blipsonic and Berlin-based website Create Digital Music have unveiled their latest joint venture, the MeeBlip anode - a compact bass synth complete with an analogue filter.

The anode builds on the success of the original MeeBlip: an open source, accessible hardware synth released by the two parties back in 2012. As with its older sibling, the anode is completely open source, and users are encouraged to learn from and experiment with its code and circuits. The anode comes fully pre-assembled, however, and is ready for use straight out the box, without the need for any advanced electronics know-how.

The anode is a hybrid analogue/digital instrument, featuring digital pulse oscillators with pulse width control - based on those found in the original MeeBlip - alongside a three-stage envelope, a LFO and an all-analogue filter with resonance control.

According to its developers, the MeeBlip anode is, "capable of producing a range of uniquely aggressive, bass-heavy sounds. And inspired by the best classic synths of the past, getting your hands on that sound is always simple, direct, and intuitive. Simply plug in a keyboard, computer, iPad (via adapter), or controller via the MIDI port to play notes. Then, adjust sounds via knobs and switches - you don't need to navigate a single menu.

"Its digital side reproduces the sound and architecture of classic synthesizers, but with an emphasis on adding personality, especially in the low end. Its all-new analogue filter with resonance can range from smooth to raunchy - perfect for shaping sound or making squelchy basslines."

Hear the MeeBlip anode in action:

Synth demos

PWM filter open - close - resonance

Narrow pulse to wide pulse and then PWM

LFO modulating filter, varying filter cutoff and resonance

The MeeBlip anode is available to pre-order at a discounted price now, and is due to ship at the start of 2014. The synth is priced at $129.95/129.95€/£109.95. Ordering before 3 Dec using the code THANKSGIVING will gain an additional discount of $20/20€/£15.

Check out the full spec below, and head to the official MeeBlip site for more info.

Full MeeBlip anode specs: